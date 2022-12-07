Not Available

The creators of The Job, Denis Leary & Jim Serpico bring you a show about two over-sophisticated, under-supervised infants named Baby Nick and Baby Patrice. Nick and Patrice live in the slums of New York City and spend every moment with each other. Their only source of entertainment: TV. Nick and Patrice watch the acts of many famous comics which they animatedly bring to life in their imaginations for us to see. The original concept for Shorties Watchin' Shorties, which is animated comedian acts, was simply short segments of the animated acts during commercial breaks on Comedy Central. The idea had such positive feedback that it was produced into a half-hour show and given its two baby icons, Nick and Patrice.