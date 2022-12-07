Shotenin Michiru no Mi no Uebanashi

Not Available

Michiru (Toda Erika) is an ordinary girl who works at a bookshop in a provincial town. She has been dating Kutaro (Emoto Tasuku) for a year, but they have not taken the plunge and married. Michiru’s little secret is that she is having an affair with Toyomasu (Arai Hirofumi), a publishing company’s salesman, who comes from Tokyo. One day, Michiru slips out of the bookshop and goes to see Toyomasu off as he returns to Tokyo. On the spur of a moment, they leave for Tokyo together and she stays on in the metropolis. Then, Michiru learns that the lottery she bought for a colleague was the winning 200 million yen lottery ticket. Michiru’s destiny starts to take a thrilling turn. She does not tell anyone about winning the lottery and roams around with the 200 million yen in her bank passbook. Takei (Kora Kengo), Michiru’s childhood friend who loves her, shows his unexpected true self. Kutaro and Toyomasu get involved in the matter. Where will Michiru land up? And who is the storyteller who claims to be Michiru's husband (Omori Nao)?