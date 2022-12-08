Shougeki Gouraigan

Not Available

In a world separate from the humans is a place called Chou Shinkai. In this world lives super beings called Hikaribito. However, among such people are those who commit crimes. Such people are known as Kageribito. The ruler of Chou Shinkai is the Shinkai King. There are monsters in Chou Shinkai called Magii (マギー). When Magii appear in the human world, they can be seen by people with strong spiritual senses. Since ancient times, Magii have been called mononoke or youkai. Hikaribito Gou and Navi travel across Chou Shinkai in the Bunba across Chou Shinkai to deliver Kageribito to the land of exile. But when the transport mission goes wrong, Gou must gather a team of five brave people before the army of 1000 arrives in 100 days.