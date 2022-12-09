Not Available

This series dramatizes the lives of the Pankhurst women and their role in the Suffragette Movement. Covering the period from 1895 to 1919, Shoulder to Shoulder followed the suffrage movement as influenced by the Pankhursts - Richard, a pro-suffrage Manchester barrister, wife Emmeline, founder of the Women's Social and Political Union, the driving power behind the movement, and daughters Christabel, a lawyer imprisoned and eventually exiled to Paris and Sylvia, who organized the impoverished women of London's East End - mill worker Annie Kenney, who joined the cause and eventually became a dynamic speaker for the movement, and Lady Constance Lytton, an upper class activist who underwent forced feeding in prison.