Based on True Events, Mayor Nick Wasicsko took office in 1987 during Yonkers' worst crisis. As penance for previous misuse of federal housing funds, a federal court orders low-income public housing built in the city's wealthier white neighborhoods. The city threatens to tear itself apart and destroy Nick in the process, in a bitter battle fueled by fear, racism, murder and politics. From The Wire co-creator David Simon.