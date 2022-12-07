Not Available

Show Me Show Me is an enchanting and entertaining programme which explores the magic of the every day. CBeebies favourites, Chris Jarvis and Pui Fan Lee, invite children to pick up their toys and join them in a playground high in the sky. At the very top of a ten storey tower block, Chris and Pui await in a beautiful, bright new playroom. All children need to do for a magical play date is enter the lift, press the button, count the floors from one to ten and begin a musical journey to the top floor. There they'll find a place alive with vibrant colours and amazing decor, twinkling fairy lights, mysterious tunnels, a gigantic tea cup and a magical green tree. It's a very special place for stories, adventures and discovering the world – and who knows who will be next arriving in the lift! The Characters Chris and Pui's playful pals include Mo Mo Bot the robot, Stuffy the squishy cube, Toddler Tom the felt doll, little knitted Miss Mouse and Teddington the teddy bear – all waiting to play with viewers in the playroom and go out to explore the real world in a series of gentle adventures. The Adventures Each day Chris, Pui and their friends explore two themes that have relevance in young children's lives – from pianos to penguins, farms to feathers and cuddles to cornflakes, anything can become the start of an adventure.