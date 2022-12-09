Not Available

Hosted by Australia’s triple TV Week Gold Logie award-winning presenter and movie tragic, Rove McManus, Show Me The Movie! features two competing teams captained by acclaimed actor Jane Harber and comedy star Joel Creasey. Each week, Rove, Jane and Joel will be joined by a stellar cast of different actors, comedians and visiting international stars, who will do battle in a series of funny, irreverent and always entertaining rounds. From big-budget Hollywood blockbusters to sci-fi, animation and chick flicks, Show Me The Movie! will celebrate the good, the bad and the ugly of the big screen. The stars, A-list gossip, iconic movie dialogue and classic cinematic moments all get a comedy make-over.