Show! Music Core is a South Korean music television program broadcast by MBC. It airs live every Saturday at 4:00PM-KST. The show features some of the latest and most popular artists who perform live on stage. It is currently hosted by Noh Hong-chul, Kim Sohyun & SHINee's Minho and it is broadcast from MBC Dream Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.