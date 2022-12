Not Available

Shōwa Monogatari is a 2011 Japanese anime film and television series about the Yamazaki family, who live in Tokyo during Shōwa 39, the same year Tokyo hosts the 1964 Summer Olympics. The film, directed by Tadahiro Murakami, was released in Japan on January 29, 2011. Hiroshi Kugimiya directed the 13-episode television series, which had its broadcast run between April and July 2011