Not Available

Welcome to the Shower of Stars guide at TV Tome. This wonderful Musical Variety aired live once per month in the time period normally occupied by the dramatic anthology series Climax! Both were sponsored by the Chrysler Corporation and shared the same host, Mr. William Lundigan. There were occasional plays and lots of music and skits. The most familiar face on the Shower of Stars was Jack Benny who appeared in several shows. The picture is of Mario Lanza, Betty Grable and Harry James from the Premiere Episode.