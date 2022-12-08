Not Available

In each episode of Showhouse Showdown, two professional interior designers take over two newly built houses with mirror-image floor plans. The designers will compete head-to-head by creating five signature rooms in each house using identical budgets and on the same schedule. Keeping the stakes high and the designers on track will be host Bob Guiney. In the end, there is an open house, and one designer will be crowned the winner based on the votes cast by the developer's target market.