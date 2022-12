Not Available

Fujimoto Shouji is a widowed single father who aspires to be a picture book author. Kana, his only daughter, is a big fan of Takasaki Minami, the singing idol on the children’s educational show “Let’s Sing With Big Sis!” One day, Shouji encounters Minami while she is outside of work. As a television icon for children, Minami is prohibited from romantic relationships, so she is lonely in her private life. Thus begins an adult love story with a songstress.