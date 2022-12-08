Not Available

Main Street, USA, is where ``Showville'' is playing, a celebration of everyday Americans' passion for performing. The series highlights local talent of all ages in small towns across the country -- singers, dancers, comedy acts, jugglers and other performers who compete to appear in their towns' talent shows. In each episode, actor Alec Mapa and choreographer Lisette Bustamante host open auditions in one town, select four finalists, and have two days to mentor them. The final competition takes place at a well-known town venue filled with locals, who are ultimately responsible for selecting the best act. The winner receives $10,000, a cup to signify the achievement, and a moment to cherish for a lifetime.