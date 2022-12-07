Shri Krishna (1996)

Not Available

The epic TV serial 'Shri Krishna' sings the glory of Lord Krishna and is based on 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran' The life of Shri Krishna is not a simple subject since his life-span is spread across the endless ocean of immortality and eternity. Shri Krishna Bhakti (worship) is embedded in the soul of India since millions of years and HIS image has been nourished by innumerable generations of the common man since immemorial Shri Krishna as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and Shri Krishna never hides this fact right from his birth. He announces it at every step. Even before his appearance as a just-born child, he shows his godly form to his Mother Devaki in the prison of evil king Kans. As a baby he kills demon queen Putana. As a child in cradle he kills the whirlwind demon Trinavat with a stroke of His tiny feet. As a boy he shows his foster mother Yashoda the entire Universe in his open mouth. Further he lifts the Govardhan Mountain on a single finger, over power's the great Kaliya Nag. And then kills the Tyrant King Kans - the invincible. As a teenager, Shri Krishna and his consort Radha perform the Maha Raas - the celestial dance of the cosmos - an allegorical representation of the final union of the Lord with the soul. As a man Shri Krishna is the unrivalled warrior, participating in the battle of Kurukshetra, here he profound the universal eternal truths through the teachings of Gita. The whole world is the manifestation of Lord Krishna. There is nothing in the world except him. Everyone should serve mankind like Krishna, We should love every man taking him to be Krishna. If we follow this and see God in every being, then there will no strife, no war in the world. There will be only Love and Devotion.