Akiva and Shulem Shtisel, father and son, sit on a little balcony overlooking streets of the Geula neighborhood of Jerusalem. A year has passed since the mother died. All the other children have left the nest, and only Shulam and Akiva remain - quarreling, making up, and laughing about themselves and the rest of the world. All will change when Akiva meets Elisheva.
|Hadas Yaron
|Libbi Shtisel
|Doval'e Glickman
|Shulem Shtisel
|Neta Riskin
|Giti Weiss
|Sasson Gabai
|Nukhem Shtisel
|Shira Haas
|Ruchama Weiss
|Orly Silbersatz Banai
|Aliza Gvili
