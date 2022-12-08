Shut Up Family

Not Available

A sitcom dealing with the life and happenings of two families; the Woo family, lead by Woo Shin Hye and the Yul family, lead by Yul Suk Hwan. Woo Shin Hye is divorced but she and her beautiful but unintelligent daughters remain filthy rich thanks to their beauty salon. Yul Suk Hwan is a single dad to a poor but hard working family of two sons and a smart but ugly daughter. Things start to get out of hand when Woo Shin Hye and Yul Suk Hwan decide to get married and their different families clash.