"./shutdown" is an online sitcom about a group of Help Desk employees at a fictional Southern California-based technology company named "Morbotech". The season consists of webisodes running 4–10 minutes long. ./shutdown focuses on Simon and his fellow coworkers, dealing with end-user complaints, as well as day-to-day geeky life problems like rent. The show also takes place outside the office and deals with many geek topics like anime, computers, video games, and comic books. The show also addresses the topic of homosexuality, as the lead female character, Hally is dating another woman, Alex.