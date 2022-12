Not Available

María Isabel is a Mexican telenovela, which was produced and broadcast by Televisa in 1997. Starring Adela Noriega, Fernando Carrillo and Lorena Herrera. María Isabel, is one of the few telenovelas that focuses on the life of an indigenous female protagonist and her community. The original story was written by Yolanda Vargas Dulché and the TV version was adapted by René Muñoz.