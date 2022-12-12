Sida basket drama

Not Available

The fitting has the leading actors already with a good drama that many people are looking forward to watching. "Khaeng Sida" that will be broadcast to be viewed on Channel One31, which is according to the expectation that in the end, the heroine and female lead of the story belong to two independent actors who came out of Channel 7, Nun Wora. Nuch Bhirombhakdi and Green Asadaporn, and not only that, there are also 2 former heroes from Channel 3, such as "Peter Corp Dylandan" and "Got Jirayu", joining the lead roles. With only 4 magnetic actors, father and mother, this can be guessed, right? How much fun and how much will the "Sida Basket" be?