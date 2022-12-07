Not Available

Most kids dream of being superheroes. Not Eric Needles. Eric dreams of being a sidekick. So you can imagine his elation when his favorite superhero, Maxum Man, selects Eric to be his sidekick. But things take a weird turn when, on the day that Eric is scheduled to start being a full-time sidekick, Maxum Man vanishes. The superhero's disappearance leaves Eric responsible to convince the world that Maxum Man is still on the job, doing what a superhero does. Eric's peers include Kitty Ko, a boy-crazy heroine who serves up stellar advice.