A wealthy and influential family hires Katya as a nurse for a dying father. Most unexpectedly, the young woman becomes his closest confidant and the only person in his life whom he can trust. Passions run high around Katya as a huge inheritance is at stake. From a modest nurse, whose only task was to care for the sick in the last days of his life, Katya involuntarily turns into an active participant of the family drama with all its hopes, fights and disillusions. It turns out that the seemingly happy and tight-knit family has its skeletons in the closet, and these secrets can come at a price of a human life.