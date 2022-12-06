Not Available

A spinoff of the long-running TV series, Sidewalks Entertainment. In early '90s, selected national music videos were added to the ambitious lineup of the original Sidewalks series. As more music videos became available to the weekly production, creator/producer Richard R. Lee decided to launch a spinoff series in 1996 to handle the extra load of music clips. Sidewalks: Video Nite was born -- as a separate program that would present "30 minutes of music from your favorite artists." The show features mainstream Top 40 music, ranging from POP, R&B, ROCK, COUNTRY and JAZZ. In previous years, Sidewalks' on-air personalities and viewers hosted the episodes. The current version of Video Nite consists of 30 minutes of back-to-back music videos in its complete, uncut versions.