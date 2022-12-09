Not Available

Siege in Fog

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An arrogant third master of a powerful family falls in love at first sight with a pretty young maiden and uses every means possible to force her hand in marriage, despite her harboring a crush on another man. In the beginning of a coerced marriage, she resents him and rejects all his advances and gestures of love, but their love story slowly develops after going through obstacles in times of war and chaos. However, things get complicated when her old flame returns and becomes her husband’s assistant. ~~ Adapted from the novel by Fei Wo Si Cun.

Cast

Elvis HanYi Lian Kai
Jeremy Xu Zheng-XiPan Jian Chi / Liu Wang Ping
Korn KongGao Shao Xuan
Alex Fong Chung-SunYi Ji Pei
Zhou Ting WeiYi Lian Shen

