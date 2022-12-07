Sierra Club Chronicals

Not Available

Sierra Club Chronicles is seven David vs. Goliath stories: the dramatic efforts of committed individuals across the country working to protect the health of their environment and communities, hosted by Daryl Hannah. Ranchers in New Mexico, emergency medical technicians in New York City, fishermen in Alaska, neighbors of a chemical plant in Mississippi, all are united in common cause — the fight to protect their families, communities and the lands and livelihoods they love from pollution, corporate greed and short-sighted government policies.