Siew Sum Noi

What will happen when a young footballer and a handsome net idol get accepted to a college in Bangkok? There, they both conceal their origin as Northeastern children. Our handsome net idol is the last heir to his family's business. He is his family's only hope to save their business, but he continues to refuse taking over, as he feels it does not fit his idol image. A problem then arises with a skilled footballer player who recently moved from Isan to purse his dream of becoming a national player. Fate is still playing tricks on them as they are thrown together in their Isan hometown during the semester break. As they continue to face problems, they start to establish a relationship that may be more than friends. How long can they keep their secret from everyone? What will happen to the family business? And how will their relationship end?