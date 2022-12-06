Not Available

The Sifl & Olly Show is a variety show hosted by two sock puppets named Sifl and Olly. Other supporting characters include ; Chester a slow witted but likeable sock puppet, Precious Roy an insane sock puppet who is the owner of shop at home show filled with insane and useless products which is hosted by Sifl and Olly, and an assortment of interchangeable characters. The episodes usually contain an introduction of sorts by Chester, a segment with Precious Roy, a segment called A Moment With Chester, a song by Sifl and Olly, and a story involving Sifl and Olly. Musicians Liam Lynch and Matt Crocco, friends since childhood, created and performed the series. The first episode aired on MTV in 1997.