A medical investigation drama about forensic doctors solving murder cases. Go Da Kyung is an eager rookie investigator who gets paired with the famous forensic doctor, Yoon Ji Hoon. They initially clash due to their different styles of investigation as well as their opposing personalities - Da Kyung's energetic nature is a source of irritation for the prickly Ji Hoon - but later develop a complex relationship as the two strive to uncover the truth through science.