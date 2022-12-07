Not Available

Join Alex, Leah, their friend Hopkins, and host Rachel Coleman for "Signing Time!", a fun way for children and adults to learn American Sign Language (ASL). Learn how to communicate with your baby or toddler, or watch as your older or special needs child picks up a second language. This show encourages leaning through signing, singing, speaking and dancing, plus more! Using simple and common words, along with its fun music and engaging animation, this show can teach sign language in a fun way!