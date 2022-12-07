Not Available

‘Signs of the Times’ originally came about as a collaboration between director Nick Barker and photographer Martin Parr, as a BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary in the 1990s. It is considered an early version of the reality television that is such a mainstay in today’s landscape. In order to gain access to people’s homes a call out was placed in the national and regional press asking for volunteers for a programme documenting people’s homes and tastes. Clearly the British public weren’t shy as over two thousand people applied and from that, fifty were chosen from a range of ages, races, genders and social backgrounds.