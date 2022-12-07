Silence (2006)

Not Available

Qi Wei Yi and Zhao Shen Shen met as children at the hospital; Wei Yi for a broken leg, Shen Shen for a car crash where she lost her voice. They become friends but are soon separated, but promise to meet again when they turn 25 (2006). It is now 2006, and fate brings them back together. Although still looking for their childhood love, they don't recognize each other as adults. Worse yet, Wei Yi discovers he has liver cancer, and when he figures out who Shen Shen is, hides the truth to protect her.