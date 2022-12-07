Not Available

Within each episode, team members will repeatedly draw cards to determine who must step up to the plate to endure the next "test." The teammate who unluckily draws the skull and cross bones card will have to complete the task at hand to the satisfaction of the wise cracking host and moderator of Silent Library. Should the teammate performing the stunt not last long enough or should their friends seated beside them erupt with uncontainable laughter... the cash prize on the line will decrease. With only one guiding rule -- to remain SILENT, MTV will show viewers that just because you aren't heading into the Gauntlet or facing off in a Duel doesn't mean that the stakes aren't high, that the stunts aren't real and that the competition isn't fierce. Never has the MTV audience sat through a study hall, Saturday detention or cram session in a library quite like this...