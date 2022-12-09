Not Available

Silent Road

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Vardis Marinakis

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmiki Productions

A school bus. Nine students. A well-established group abduction. An unexpected event comes to disturb the seemingly calm life of a strong society. The tracks of a school bus are suddenly lost, one morning. Inside the bus are nine elementary school students, children of wealthy and strong families, along with the driver and an attendant. Police investigations are moving in uncharted waters and everything shows that it has to do with a group abduction. A young journalist is unexpectedly at the center of events. An entire society is being shaken. A puzzle of suspects is formed, secret passions and intrigues are revealed. The masks fall and the hidden lives of the protagonists come to light. Faced with a nightmarish reality, the heroes are forced to face their own demons. Will they manage to cross the "Silent Road" to reach the truth, atonement and finally redemption?

Cast

Pinelopi TsilikaThaleia Karouzou
Dimitris LalosNasos Oikonomidis
Christos LoulisVasilis Totsis
Anthi EfstratiadouAthina Karouzou
Antonis KafetzopoulosSpiros Karouzos
Marisha TriantafyllidouIoulia Xenou

