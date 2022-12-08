Silicon Valley Rebels

Not Available

Before Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, there was the "Fairchild Eight," a team of young geniuses who discovered an everlasting treasure in the sands of Palo Alto. Travel back to the 1950s and witness the dawn of the electronics revolution, as told by the forefathers who built Silicon Valley from the ground up. This innovative film, by the writer of the Oscar-winning documentary The Cove, reveals how determination, jealousy, and the sheer joy of making the impossible possible drove these men to build the future and reinvent the American Dream.