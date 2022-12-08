Not Available

This past summer, Discovery Channel cameras rolled as the world's best-known deep-sea recovery team, Odyssey Marine Exploration (OME), successfully recovered approximately 48 tons of silver bullion from the SS Gairsoppa - making it the deepest and heaviest cargo recovery in history. SILVER RUSH, a new three-part series narrated by Mike Rowe, tells the story of one of the greatest deep-sea treasure quests of all time. The series will take viewers on board Odyssey's flagship, the Odyssey Explorer, as it launches its most audacious operation ever -- locate and excavate three shipwrecks worth as much as a billion dollars all in one season. But will they be able to complete the entire recovery effort in just 90 days before punishing storms roll in?