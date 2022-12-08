Silver Spoon

Not Available

The young boy named Hachiken Yuugo apparently aspires to live separated from his family. So he takes his chances by enrolling to an agriculture school, one which requires its students to live at a dormitory. He thinks, with his talent in studying, no problem will arise no matter what kind of school he goes to. But he is proven wrong. Grown up as all-easy-to-get city boy, he is forced to uncover not-too-convenient truths about agricultural life. Enjoy the story of Hachiken, as he is trying to keep up with his friends, farmers' heirs who are already accustomed to hardworking farm life.