It is the year 2050 and the teenage crew of the Star Runner are two years into a journey to the Silver Sun—an amazing planet located in a distant solar system 45 light years away. It is their mission to ensure the safe delivery of 550 cryonically suspended New Settlers to populate the New World and pave the way for future generations of mankind. Theirs is a mission of breath-taking proportion—the crew on board the Star Runner are pioneers and the success or failure of this endeavour depends on them. Silversun is the mix of a science fiction show and a teenage drama. It's aimed at children to teenagers, but appeals to anyone. Everything is filmed inside a studio, and CGI plays a big part in making the special effects look real.