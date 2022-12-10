Not Available

SIMPATICI is a sitcom based on the life of the Cassar family, their neighbours and colleagues at work. The father, Joe, is an accountant with a private Auditors Company. Dora, his wife, is a manageress with an exclusive house of fashion known in Europe and America. Joe and Dora are the parents of Ruth the eldest and Jason, two modern, polite and intelligent teen-agers. Along with the family lives Dora’s mother, Katrin, a kind-hearted granny. Their close neighbour Lieni, is a spinster who tries her best to wins the heart of bachelor Salvu, Katrin’s brother who has just returned from migration in the United States. Joe’s colleagues at work have different characters: Alan is a charming lad, always ready for a good joke, Gwido speaks a little but eats a lot, Petra is the target of most of the office jokes while Mr. Callus, the manager, is a leader at work but a victim with his own wife. Dora has a personal secretary, Joyce, who is much more a friend than a colleague.