Simple Man

A "devil" website connected four unrelated ordinary individuals by giving each of them a tiny amount of super power to satisfy their needs. When they discover others who had signed up on the same site were dying mysteriously, they worry they may be next. They start to probe into who gave them the powers. Their investigation points them to a deadly "human puzzle" experiment in which they are the subjects and organ donors for a new life. When it comes time for the devil to demand its payments, their powers maybe the only thing that can save their lives.