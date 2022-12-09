Simply Nigella

Not Available

Relaxed, inspiring and as mouth-watering as ever, Nigella Lawson’s latest series shows us that what - and how - we cook can make us feel better and more alive. Packed with new recipes and tips designed to make our lives easier, Nigella proves that whatever the occasion, food, in the eating and the making, should always be pleasurable. From energy-boosting breakfasts and satisfyingly simple suppers, to fuss-free ideas for feeding a crowd and 'bowl food' to nourish and uplift, every episode is full of irresistibly easy recipes to help create some breathing space after a busy working day, or unwind with friends and family at the weekend.