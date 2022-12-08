Sin Pechos no Hay Paraíso

Not Available

Based on the best-seller novel by Gustavo Bolívar Moreno, "Sin Tetas no hay Paraíso" tells the story of how drug dealers affected psychologically and morally a whole generation of young people. In Pereira, Colombia, Catalina associates the prosperity of her teenage girlfriends with their breast size. So she talks with her best friend, Yésica, a teenage pimp, for her to introduce her to the drug lords of the zone. Catalina had a very small breast size, so she had to have an operation to enlarge her breast, and that way, become a drug-lord's wife. She thought her breast would take her to paradise, but it became in her own and personal hell.