Sing If You Can sees some of Britain’s most popular celebrities taken out of their comfort zone to perform in extreme and hilarious circumstances. Hosted by comedian Keith Lemon and Queen of the Jungle Stacey Solomon, every episode will see two celebrity teams trying to belt out modern hits and classic crowd-pleasers while taking on extraordinary challenges designed to distract them. Will the celebs hold their nerve while performing a song from a specially-designed erupting volcano? Or complete a solo while having their chest waxed? Each episode features a celebrity judging panel, who will cast an irreverent eye over proceedings. Ultimately, however, it will be the studio audience to decide which team goes through to the end game. The stakes are high as one celebrity from the losing team will be plunged into a giant water tank. In the end game, the winning team can win money for the show’s nominated charity – Teenage Cancer Trust. The final song is performed on a giant turntable that spins faster and faster. The longer the team can keep their balance, the more they win for charity…