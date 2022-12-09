Not Available

A cappella is everywhere right now, with music fans gaga over pop-culture powerhouse Pentatonix, the premiere of Pitch Perfect 2 and jaw-dropping viral video after jaw-dropping viral video. Now you can get a real-life look at the hard work, talent and strategy required to succeed on the competitive a cappella circuit with Pop’s Sing It On. Executive produced by Oscar- and Grammy-winning artist John Legend, this documentary-style reality series follows singing groups around the country as they juggle academics, rehearsals and relationships while vying for a spot at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. The lessons. The journey. The win. The real-life Pitch Perfect.