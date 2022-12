Not Available

Welcome to the Singer & Sons guide at TV Tome. This sitcom centred on a New York City delicatessen which had been in the Singer family for 90 years. The current owner, Nathan Singer, is worried he might have to sell or close the business. Then his black housekeeper, Sarah patterson, offers to have her sons run the place. The result is Singer & Sons, a Jewish delicatessen run by two black men. Only four episodes of this summer replacement series were produced.