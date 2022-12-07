Not Available

VH1 has teamed up with Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit Entertainment to bring viewers "Single Ladies," a new comedic drama series that asks the question what do women really want in a relationship? Single Ladies is a comedic drama about Val, Keisha, and April - three best friends with different philosophies on sex and relationships. Val (Stacey Dash) is an ambitious aspiring fashion mogul who wants to find a true partner. Keisha (LisaRaye McCoy), on the other hand, is a former video dancer just looking for a rich man to keep her in style. April (Charity Shea,) has supposedly found the perfect man and the perfect marriage - but is learning that marriage isn't necessarily a happy ending. Single Ladies is a modern, sexy series set in the world of Atlanta fashion, music, and celebrity that will constantly explore which woman has the right approach to relationships.