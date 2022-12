Not Available

Love thy neighbor? Think again! Singles Villa may be the hottest apartment complex around, but all its tenants face eviction if they fall in love with one another. Residents Qiao Sheng Yu and Jiang Ke Xin agree to these terms - up until they fall in love, that is. On top of making sure that whatever happens behind closed doors stays behind closed doors, things get even trickier for these loving neighbors when Ke Xin's former sweetheart Chi Bo Yuan turns up on her doorstep.