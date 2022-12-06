Not Available

Sir Bernard's Stately Homes was a series of British TV comedy series first shown in 1998 on BBC Two, it was later re-run on Play UK. Only six 10 minute programmes were produced, they were written by and stared Matt Lucas and David Walliams. It beared many similarities to the more well known Rock Profile. The series was directed by Edgar Wright, one of the creative minds behind Asylum, Spaced, Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, and produced by Myfanwy Moore who would become the producer of Little Britain. The central character was Bernard Chumley, played by Matt Lucas, who would go on to be a regular character in Little Britain.