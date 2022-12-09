Not Available

Siren

  • Drama

Director

Keita Motohashi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kansai Telecasting (KTV)

 Shinobu Satomi works in the Mobile Investigation Unit of The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. The Mobile Investigation Unit conducts the initial investigation at all crime scenes. He works with Yuki Inokuma. They are a couple, but they keep their relationship a secret at work. They both hope to work at the #1 Investigation Station. One day, they meet beautiful Kara Tachibana at the site where a dead body was found. Kara Tachibana appears at the other crime scenes involving grotesque murders. She shows an interest in Yuki Inokuma. Shinobu Satomi thinks it's a bad sign for Yuki Inouma. To protect his girlfriend from danger, he struggles to find uncover the truth behind the serial murder cases and Kara Tachibana’s identity.  

Cast

Tori MatsuzakaShinobu Satomi
Fumino KimuraYuki Inokuma
NanaoKara Tachibana
Hiromitsu KitayamaSho Hayami
Jun KanameKei Arimoto
Sayaka YamaguchiHiroko Chitose

