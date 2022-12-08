Sirens (2014)

Not Available

"Sirens" follows the ridiculous antics of three Chicago EMTs. A group of unruly men when it comes to their personal lives, these guys are the best in the business professionally and can handle any life-threatening situation that winds up in their ambulance. Good looking and sports-loving Johnny leads the crew, featuring his outspoken and refreshingly honest longtime best friend Hank and impressionable and eager new recruit Brian. Offering a needed female perspective is Theresa, a smart, independent cop with the Chicago PD who finds herself in love purgatory with her ex, Johnny. Together this foursome delve into hot issues such as bromances, friends with benefits and the danger of internet browser history.