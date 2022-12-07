Not Available

Sister Wives

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Advanced Medical Productions

Kody Brown, with his four wives Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine and their combined 17 children, attempt to navigate life as a "normal" family in a society that shuns their lifestyle. From their unconventional family structure and living arrangements to financial challenges, each half hour episode exposes the inner workings of a polygamist household, revealing the unexpectedly tight-knit and loving relationships between Kody's wives. The series also captures the intense dynamics surrounding a man juggling three wives while attempting to keep it a secret from the outside world- but the general public is not the only challenge that the Brown family unit is facing.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images