Sisterhood of Hip Hop

Males have dominated hip-hop, but increasingly, gals are staking a claim in the genre. This docuseries -- whose producers include Grammy-winner T.I. -- showcases some women chasing dreams of being names in the rap game. Although the music business is a competition, the five featured "femcees" have built a sisterhood that they want to continue while succeeding professionally. Miami artist Bia has made big sacrifices; music lifer Brianna Perry refuses to compromise femininity; former Crime Mob member Diamond is releasing her first solo album; former backup dancer Nyemiah Supreme wants to prove herself; and gay Siya intends to remain unique.